Jack Ross expecting frenetic contest in win-or-bust clash between Sunderland and Portsmouth

Jack Ross admits that the unique dynamic between Sunderland and Portsmouth could make for a frenetic encounter on Saturday.

Both teams trail Barnsley in the table, but have a game-in-hand to be played on Tuesday night.

As such, a draw will be of little use to either side.

"It has a final-day feel about it, without it being the final day," Ross said.

"I think that's why we've got to look at it in isolation.

"Because of the week ahead Portsmouth have got as well, it's a game that they've just got to look at [in isolation] as well.

"I imagine there will be periods of the game where it is going to feel frenetic and I kind of felt that with the games over the Easter period as well," he added.

"They had that little bit of, you can feel the increased tension in the games. Jack

"Not just in our case, with other teams at the top and that's why you see some of the results that pop up.

"Saturday will have that.

"You'd like not to have that in the sense that you'd love to be in a better position but equally it is exciting as well, knowing that you've got such a fixture to look forward to."

Particularly in the latter stages of the game, an open contest could be on the cards.

"I think that both teams will have that approach [need to win]," Ross said.

"Neither would want to have that feeling of wondering what if.

"Depending on how the game goes, if the game is level in the second half I'd imagine it's going to become pretty stretched and frenetic.

"Ideally for us we'll get ourselves into a position where we can manage the game."