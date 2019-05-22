Jack Rodwell and calamity goalkeepers: How EVERY Sunderland player who left the club last summer fared in 2018/19 A host of players departed Sunderland last summer - but how have they fared at their respective clubs this season? Click and scroll through the pages as we take a look at each player's campaign: 1. Wahbi Khazri - sold Kharzi proved to be a big success in France with St Etienne, netting 13 times and providing six assists as the club went on to achieve a 4th place and secure a Europa League spot for next season. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Jonny Williams - loan ended Williams has stayed fairly injury free in his time at Charlton with 18 appearances since his January arrival. Hes unlikely to start on Sunday but may be called upon from the substitutes bench. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Paddy McNair - sold McNairs best performances on Wearside came from central midfield, however Tony Pulis viewed him as a defender, which saw him endure a difficult first season at Middlesbrough. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Brendan Galloway - loan ended Galloway flopped in his loan spell on Wearside and remained in Evertons under-23s set-up this season. Reports say he is likely to leave Goodison Park this summer. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5