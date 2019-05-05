'Ignore all the moaners Stew': Sunderland fans react to Stewart Donald's message regarding Portsmouth tickets

Sunderland will face Portsmouth in the League One play-off semi-finals - with tickets already available for next weekend's first leg.

The Black Cats will host the opening tie next Saturday (7:30pm kick-off) ahead of the return fixture at Fratton Park on Thursday, May 16 (7:45pm kick-off).

Tickets for the game at the Stadium of Light start at £20 for adults, £17.50 for over-65s, £12,50 for under-22s and £7.50 for under-16s.

Yet Some supporters weren't impressed by the prices, which Sunderland owner Stewart Donald admitted he hoped would be cheaper.

On Twitter, @LiamKirby16 said : "£20 isn’t fair at all prices should’ve been right down"

@Hui_88SAFC1 suggested: "Season Ticket holders should get in for a fiver"

@THE3DS5 tweeted: "Good luck selling them. Be lucky to break 25,000."

While @GlassesCraig added: "Cashing in on the fans. @stewartdonald3 bad move!"

Donald replied to the latter of those comments to explain the ticket prices.

The Sunderland owner tweeted: "Actually no Craig. I think you will find we requested prices lower than this!!

"The rules state that in the absence of clubs being able to agree play off ticket price that standard matchday pricing will be charged. All clubs are asked for their proposed pricing and match day prices was not our recommendation."

Many Sunderland fans backed their owner following his response, with many feeling the prices are still fair.

@_Chris_Herbert_ said: £20 seems reasonable to me. However trying to blame @stewartdonald3 is a cheap shot and in my opinion not representative of what most fans would think. Either pay it or don’t @GlassesCraig it’s your choice but I’ll support my club thank you very much

@alyssahan100 added: "The ticket prices have actually gone down since the last time we played pompey at home. Don't see what's to complain about, we've always had a booking and postage fee online, nothing has changed"

@dannyveng tweeted: "Are people seriously complaining about 20 quid"

@MackemNeil84 commented: "Ignore all the moaners Stew. £20 is nowt these days. People twisting for twisting sake. There’d have been moaners if done at a tenner"

@Jamie_James84 pointed out: "£14 to watch Darlington in the national league north and some fans are moaning at having to pay £20 for a ticket to a league 1 play off semi final"