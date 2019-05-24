‘I’m sorry for doing that’: Clive Mendonca’s message to Sunderland fans ahead of Charlton play-off final reunion

Clive Mendonca has apologised to Sunderland fans - 21 years on from his Wembley heroics for Charlton Athletic.

The striker, born and raised on Wearside, played a pivotal role in the 1998 Division One play-off final as the Black Cats faced the Addicks for a place in the top flight.

And Mendonca, a boyhood Sunderland fan, wrote his name in the history books courtesy of a famous hat-trick during the 4-4 draw.

He then netted his penalty during the infamous shootout, which saw Sunderland’s Michael Gray miss to hand Charlton victory.

MORE: Where are they now? The Sunderland side that suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Charlton in 1998

Now, as the pair prepare to lock horns on the hallowed turf once more, Mendonca has apologised to supporters of the Wearsiders.

Now living in Sunderland once more, the former Addicks ace has revealed his regret at unleashing his signature ‘guns’ celebration after netting his penalty in front of the Black Cats’ travelling support.

And, in an interview with Sky Sports, Mendonca praised Sunderland’s fans - and insists he too remains a supporter.

Recalling the spot-kick, he said: “I got the ball on the halfway line and I’m walking towards the Sunderland fans.

“The noise - I’ll never, ever forget that - the noise was deafening.

READ: Mendonca reflects on his Sunderland past and an awkward meeting with Micky Gray

“They gave us some stick for that [the celebration] mind, and for that penalty.

“But there’s plenty of pictures of me down at the training ground at Charlton with the guns out.

“To be fair, it’s the one thing I regret. Being a Sunderland fan, I shouldn’t have done that but it was all just emotion on the day.

“I apologise to the Sunderland fans, I’m sorry for doing that. It’s took 20 years, but I’m one of you - remember that!”