'I'm confused!': Sunderland fans react to Portsmouth team news - as Jack Ross makes TWO changes

Have your say

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to face Portsmouth in the second leg of the League One play-off semi-final - and fans have been quick to react.

Having won the first leg 1-0, Ross has opted to make just two changes to the side that beat Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has named his side to face Portsmouth

And Chris Maguire, who netted the winner on Wearside, is handed a start alongside Grant Leadbitter - Lewis Morgan and Lynden Gooch dropping out the starting line-up.

There is also aboost for the Black Cats on the bench as Duncan Watmore returns to the match day squad, but Aiden McGeady misses out through injury.

Here's how supporters reacted to the team news:

@DavidReadman5 said: "Im confused"

@jonnymac89 added: "Bus well and truly parked there"

LIVE: Action, analysis and reaction from Fratton Park in our live blog

@Ollie432 asked: "Formation? Canny defensive like"

@DALYCAM1 tweeted: "Way to defensive"

@PugTom commented: "Its not great but you never know"

@safcftm2016 posted: "To defensive for me..looks like Ross going for 0-0 ...Watmore on bench reeks of desperation imo"

@Dan1879_SAFC added: "Not sure what to make of that lineup... 4-5-1? Looks like we are in for a long night trying to keep it tight"

@RamseySAFC said: "Way too negative, 3 defensive midfielders. And a CM on the right when we have 3 wingers on the bench"

@QuinnyGA posted: "A little more defensive than I’d have expected. It’s hardly going to break at speed but there’s pace on the bench....."

BLOG: Don't miss a kick from tonight's big game with our comprehensive coverage

@jackford30 commented: "If the seasons proved one thing it’s that we simply cannot defend a one goal lead, I hope we aren’t going to try that tonight."

And here's how both sides line-up at Fratton Park:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin, Oviedo, Ozturk, Cattermole, Maguire, Wyke, Honeyman, Flanagan, O'Nien, Leadbitter, Power

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Dunne, Watmore, Matthews, Gooch, Morgan, Grigg

Portsmouth XI: MacGillivray, Burgess, Clarke, Thompson, Naylor, Close, Brown, Evans, Soloman-Otabor, Hawkins, Pitman

Portsmouth subs: Walkes, Morris, Dennis, Curtis, Lowe, Vaughan