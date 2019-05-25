How winning the League One play-off final could COST Sunderland £200,000

Sunderland take on Charlton Athletic tomorrow with a place in the Championship at stake - but victory in the play-off final could see the Black Cats forced to shell out.

While an immediate return to the second tier would naturally bring financial reward for Sunderland - especially due to a more lucrative television deal in the Championship - the club may be forced to pay out some fees in the short-term.

That's because, as part of deals to sign players last summer, the Black Cats inserted clauses which would be payable upon promotion.

Several of the deals concluded by Sunderland last summer were structured cleverly, with payments scheduled in instalments and payable upon certain conditions - such as gaining promotion to the Championship.

And that could see them have to shell out as much as £200,000 should they beat the Addicks at Wembley.

According to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough will be owed £50,000 as part of the deal that took Jack Baldwin to the Stadium of Light last summer.

While Baldwin is unlikely to feature at Wembley, having been out the side in recent weeks, victory for his new employers could see his former side benefit.

Meanwhile, the Chronicle claim that a similar payment - worth around £150,000 - would be due to Bradford CIty as part of the signing of Charlie Wyke should promotion be achieved.

That would take Sunderland's total outgoings to £200,000, but of course it all depends on how the Black Cats fare at Wembley tomorrow afternoon.