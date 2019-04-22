How the League One promotion race looks as Portsmouth pile pressure on Sunderland and Barnsley

Have your say

Portsmouth left it late to beat Coventry City - with their three points drastically changing the promotion race picture.

Kenny Jackett's side had looked to be falling to a rare defeat against Coventry City, with Jordy Hiwula handing the Sky Blues a ninth minute lead.

Brett Pitman scored Portsmouth's winner to pile pressure on Sunderland

But after Tom Naylor headed home a second half leveller, Brett Pitman struck seven minutes from time to secure a vital three points for the south coast side.

That win moves Portsmouth up to second in League One, piling the pressure on Sunderland and Barnsley ahead of their 3pm kick-offs.

LIVE: Follow all the action from Peterborough as Sunderland look to leapfrog Portsmouth

Pompey now sit on 86 points having played 43 games, with a goal difference of +33.

They sit narrowly ahead of Barnsley, who have also played 43 games and have racked up 85 points. The Tykes have the best goal difference of all the promotion-chasing sides with +38.

And Sunderland sit two points behind Barnsley on 83 points, having played 42 games and with a goal difference of +35.

Both the Black Cats and the Tykes face tricky away tests today, with Sunderland at play-off chasing Peterborough and Barnsley making the long journey to Plymouth Argyle.