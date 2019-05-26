How the League One play-off final was won and lost and where Sunderland were found wanting in heartbreaking Charlton finale

Relaxed and composed, Jack Ross spoke pre-match of a lesson in leadership he had learned from studying the Roman generals.

There was a routine, a habit, that he felt summed management up well.

The generals would prepare their tactics thoroughly and cover any possible eventuality. Then they would make a sacrifice to the Gods, because fate can always pay its part.

Lee Bowyer, four minutes in, knew exactly how he felt.

The Charlton boss stood stunned, hand over mouth, as Dillon Phillips failed to gather a routine backpass from Naby Sarr.

Sunderland had a lead they had done nothing to create.

For the ten minutes following, Bowyer’s side were rocking.

Their use of the ball was desperately poor, the Black Cats found space all over the attacking third and hoovered up any loose balls into midfield.

When Grant Leadbitter fired a low effort towards the bottom corner, eleven minutes in, Phillips had to do well to deny him and it looked like Sunderland could go on to deliver a potentially fatal blow.

Perhaps it is their season neatly encapsulated that they were unable to do so.

The moment drifted away from them, and Charlton began to play with the sort of poise and quality that sent them to third place on the final day of the season. Had the season gone on another fortnight they might well have finished second, and for a while it was easy to see why.

Bowyer stuck with a back three and that extra option they always had in possession helped them to start dictating the tempo of the game.

Sunderland struggled to press effectively, and Charlton pushed them further back.

Joe Aribo broke the play up effectively and Josh Cullen, on loan from West Ham United, dictated the tempo. Sunderland couldn’t get close enough to him and Lyle Taylor, effectively marshalled early on, saw his influence grow.

Though they hadn’t forced a significant save from Jon McLaughlin, there was no great shock when Ben Purrington was able to get free and score with an easy finish at the back post.

At half time Sunderland were struggling, Charlton in the ascendancy.

Most troublingly, their wide players, including Chris Maguire, had spent most of the game tracking back towards their own goal. They had precious little opportunity to get into dangerous areas or build pressure.

Bowyer made a surprise call at the break. Removing Sarr, playing on a yellow card, was expected. But the Charlton boss reverted to the midfield diamond he has played for most of the season and Ross quickly matched him.

It was tactical cat and mouse, opportunities sparse in a tense atmosphere.

Sunderland looked better for having matched up Charlton. Will Grigg showed plenty of clever touches and as the half developed, the Black Cats looked the better side even if little was created.

It has been a recurring theme this season and it was so again. Some good possession in promising areas, but not enough bodies in the box and not enough incision.

The managers had one major wildcard to play.

Jonny Williams came on and with his team looking flat, drove into space, won fouls every time he got the ball and hauled his side up the pitch.

Aiden McGeady meanwhile, looked understandably short of his best. Playing him in the middle cut down his running but too often his attempts at goal saw Sunderland lose the ball in dangerous positions.

Charlton had gone direct again, looking to spring Lyle Taylor free at the earliest opportunity.

Initially Sunderland’s defence handled that well but as stoppage time approached they looked exposed, giving away a fully of fouls.

It caught up with them, switching off as the Addicks took a clever free kick and caught them unaware.

Cullen, so bright all game, crossed and the goal felt inevitable, two Charlton defenders free to convert.

A more brutal end to an exhausting season than anyone could possibly have imagined.

In truth, it was 90 minutes that underlined why this side have not been able to seal promotion.

There was little in the game, particularly in the second half, and Jon McLaughlin was not particularly busy until that final moment.

But Sunderland lacked the composure and quality on the ball to build sustained pressure, chances therefore few and far between. In defence, they were not ruthless enough in the closing moments.

They have much to do, much to improve.

Ultimately, they looked like a side still trying to establish an identity and a pattern of play.

A monumental summer awaits and there are many questions to answer.