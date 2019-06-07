We’ve taken a look back at the last two decades in the third and seen where the losing play-off finalists have finished in the season immediately following their promotion heartbreak. And while it was bad news for some, the Black Cats could be encouraged by the performances of some of their predecessors - and will be hoping that history repeats itself this season. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the history books suggest the Black Cats will fare, if previous play-off finalists are anything to go by:
View more