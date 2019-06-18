How Sunderland’s team could look next season if these transfer rumours are true
With transfer speculation in full swing, Sunderland have been linked with a host of big-name signings as they prepare for another assault on League One.
But how could Jack Ross’ starting line-up look if the rumours turn out to be true? Using a 4-4-2 formation, and excluding players that may leave the Stadium of Light this summer, we take a look at how Sunderland’s team could look if they sign the players they’ve been linked with:
1. GK: Jon McLaughlin
While the Black Cats have been linked with other stoppers, its unlikely that anyone coming in would take the number one jersey from McLaughlin after his stunning 2018/19 campaign.