With transfer speculation in full swing, Sunderland have been linked with a host of big-name signings as they prepare for another assault on League One.

But how could Jack Ross’ starting line-up look if the rumours turn out to be true? Using a 4-4-2 formation, and excluding players that may leave the Stadium of Light this summer, we take a look at how Sunderland’s team could look if they sign the players they’ve been linked with:

While the Black Cats have been linked with other stoppers, its unlikely that anyone coming in would take the number one jersey from McLaughlin after his stunning 2018/19 campaign.

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

Sunderland are one of a number of clubs linked with the versatile Bolton youngster - who could prove a more natural fit at right-back. Burnley are thought to be close to a deal for Brockbank, though.

2. RB: Harry Brockbank

The Black Cats may have suffered from a shaky defence last season, but Flanagan was arguably the standout performer in terms of centre backs.

3. CB: Tom Flanagan

Portsmouth and Oxford are also reportedly keen on the Charlton centre back, who is drawing admiring glances from Sunderland. His experience could prove vital.

4. CB: Jason Pearce

