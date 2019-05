The Black Cats have recorded an average crowd of over 30,000 this campaign, leaving them comfortably at the top of the attendance table for the 2018/19 season. But how do their figures compare to previous League One campaigns? We’ve trawled through the history books to see which sides had the highest League One attendances in the last 14 seasons - and how their crowds compare to those of Sunderland. Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:

1. 2005/06 Nottingham Forest - 26,847

2. 2006/07 Nottingham Forest - 20,617

3. 2007/08 Leeds United - 26,546

4. 2008/09 Leeds United - 23,639

