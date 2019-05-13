How Sunderland fans can watch Portsmouth semi-final as Stadium of Light beamback announced

Sunderland AFC have announced that their play-off semi-final second leg with Portsmouth will be shown at the Stadium of Light.

The tie, which is set to be shown live on Sky Sports, will also be available to watch at the home of the Black Cats.

Sunderland v Portsmouth will be beamed-back at the Stadium of Light

Pompey handed Sunderland just 2,000 tickets for the clash and, with a long midweek journey not possible for some fans, the club have offered supporters an alternative way to watch the semi-final.

Fans will be able to watch the trip to Fratton Park in Quinn’s Sports Bar, the Business Lounge or the Magic Moments Bar - with free movement between all three areas available throughout the night.

Sunderland's trip to the south coast kicks-off at 7:45pm on Thursday, May 16th with the Stadium of Light opening to supporters from 6pm.

Tickets for the beamback are priced at just £10 - to include food and a drink on arrival.