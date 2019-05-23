How Sunderland fans are providing Luke O’Nien’s former club with a major boost over the Wembley weekend

Sunderland fans are once again set to descend on Wealdstone FC this weekend as they prepare for a return to Wembley - and they will be handing the non-league side a major financial boost.

The National League South outfit, with whom Luke O’Nien has previously spent time on loan, threw open their doors to the Black Cats’ travelling fans ahead of March’s Checkatrade Trophy final.

Supporters were offered use of the club’s bar and free parking ahead of the clash with Pompey - and are set to return again this weekend after receiving a warm welcome.

Indeed, word spread after that initial visit in March leaving club official James Klarfeld inundated with requests to attend the club ahead of the play-off final.

Within a day of the semi-final second leg at Fratton Park, Wealdstone’s clubhouse was at capacity - with Sunderland fans set to pack out the venue ahead of their winner-takes-all final with Charlton Athletic.

And such demand from the travelling is set to hand a drastic boost to the non-league club’s coffers, and could help fund their promotion aspirations next season.

Speaking to the Echo, Klarfeld said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all the Sunderland fans that have rebooked to visit us again and also to the newbies coming for the first time.

“I would also like to say sorry for those that wanted to come but due to phenomenal demand I have had to say no; I have probably had to turn at least another 500-700 fans away which I really don’t like doing.

“We are looking forward to giving them a nice Wealdstone FC welcome and hopefully they will enjoy their short stay with us.”

In terms of the financial impact the Black Cats’ faithful will have, Klarfeld added: “These visits from Sunderland fans and other fans that use us for Wembley are very important to the club as they help the club funds greatly, as you are well aware of the costs of running a football team.

“Our aim next is to try and get promoted into the National League,” especially after losing in the play off semi-final this season, so these visits are vital to raise much needed funds.”