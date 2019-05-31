Hibernian one of several clubs monitoring Sunderland midfielder ahead of 'big decision' this summer

Hibernian are among a host of clubs keeping tabs on Dylan McGeouch’s situation at Sunderland after he admitted he was considering his future on Wearside.

McGeouch joined Sunderland on a free transfer last summer after four seasons with Hibs but suffered a frustrating spell at the Stadium of Light.

It was a stop-start campaign for the Scotland international and he ended the season out of the side.

The 26-year-old hasn’t closed the door yet on his time at Sunderland and could extend his stay by a further season but his contractual status means he could leave for nothing this summer.

A host of clubs would be keen to land his services if his time at Sunderland comes to an end including former club Hibs.

Easter Road boss Paul Heckingbottom mentioned McGeouch’s name at a recent Q&A session with supporters admitting he was a player of interest.

Other clubs already credited with an interest in the Scottish midfielder include Aberdeen and Rangers and Blackburn Rovers, Brentford and QPR south of the border.

Speaking earlier this week, McGeouch said: “At this stage last season I was kicking on and I made the decision to come down to Sunderland.

"I did not get much game time and the way we played didn’t help as it is a tough league and it was not going to be pretty football all the time and that comes into play as well.

“Now I have a big decision to make in the summer. I have not given up hope of making it here with Sunderland. I still believe that I can play a part in helping Sunderland be successful.”