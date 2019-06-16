'He's a cracking talent!': Sunderland fans want Jack Ross to sign THIS in-demand striker

Sunderland fans have had their say on the latest transfer talk surrounding the club – and have urged Jack Ross to complete a deal for an in-demand striker.

The Black Cats have already been linked with a host of players during the summer window, although Ross is yet to dip his toe into the market.

And two names linked with the club have got fans excited – with free-scoring strike duo Freddie Ladapo and Lawrence Shankland both reportedly interesting Sunderland.

But which option would fans prefer?

While many claimed they would like to see both join the club in a bid to bolster a goal-shy frontline, polls on our Sunderland Echo SAFC Facebook page and Twitter account showed a clear preference in Shankland.

On Twitter, 55% of supporters called on Ross to complete a deal for the former Ayr United frontman, while an even greater percentage on Facebook, 58%, wanted to see the 34-goal striker snapped up.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Sunderland have submitted a contract offer to the free agent, but they will face intense competition from Celtic, Rangers, Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest and a host of other clubs.

And fans are keen to see Ross swoop for the ‘cracking talent’ over the summer months.

On Facebook, Steven Cummings said: “Get them both in”

Paul Mackenzie added: “Shankland is a cracking talent he would get a lot of goals in League one.”

Meanwhile on Twitter, @EugeTaylor64 posted: “Shankland scores goals...machine”