'Good idea!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes a bold selection call at Southend United

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Southend United - and fans have been quick to react.
Ross has made a tactical switch at Roots Hall - having opted for two up front with Charlie Wyke recalled to the starting line-up.
The return of the frontman is one of four changes made by the Black Cats, with Adam Matthews, Denver Hume and Grant Leadbitter also coming in.
Lewis Morgan, Luke O'Nien, Lee Cattermole and Bryan Oviedo all drop out the line-up.
Here's how supporters reacted to the team news on social media:
@Sarah_ham96 said: "That's a decent team for today's match... Let's do this and go into the play offs on a high"
@clublimafoxtrot added: "Good idea to rest catts for the playoffs"
@Parkersafc commented: "Fower fower twooo. Git tha barl in the box"
@matthewftm posted: "Why didn’t we play this side on Tuesday? Might actually have something to play for if we did."
@drsafc suggested: "Would of started stirling"
@theboovont tweeted: "Leadbitter power as 2 cms. We tried that against Coventry. Hopefully smaller pitch will help bit give as much room for southend to run at us"
@leesafc added: "Well that's an interesting line up.!!"
@NRaine97 said: "Gooch has his last chance to impress, I'd leave him out for play offs"
And here's the full team news from Roots Hall:
Sunderland AFC XI: McLaughlin, Matthews, Flanagan, Ozturk, Hume, Leadbitter, Power, Gooch, Maguire, Grigg, Wyke
Sunderland AFC subs: Ruiter, Dunne, Oviedo, McGeouch, O'Nien, Connelly, Sterling
Southend United XI: Oxley, Bwomono, White, Turner, Moore, Hart, Mantom, Kiernan, Yearwood, McLaughlin, Cox
Southend United subs: Bishop, Hendrie, Lennon, Kightly, Dieng, Hutchinson, Humphrys