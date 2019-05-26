'Good choice!': Sunderland fans react to Charlton team news - as Jack Ross handed positive news

Have your say

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side for the League One play-off final - and fans have been quick to react.

And the main talking points comes in the form of Aiden McGeady's inclusion - the winger fit enough for a place on the bench ahead of the clash with Charlton Athletic in what could prove a boost for Ross

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has named his side for Wembley

Joining McGeady on the bench is stopper Max Stryjek, with the squad otherwise unchanged from that which drew 0-0 at Portsmouth.

Sunderland fans have offered their take on the consistent starting line-up, and the availability of McGeady.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

@McleanJ6 said: "Good choice going unchanged, got McGeady on the bench for an impact sub. Feeling but more confident now"

@NathNSAFC commented: "Dont know about having 4 central midfielders?"

@LeeDoubleE_87 added: "Not particularly happy with that. Charlton play a narrow diamond formation today and we leave our wingers on the bench"

@Gerry_McGregor posted: "Interesting that @MaxStryjek is on the bench & not Ruiter. This this how it will be next season in the Championship?"

@CraigSim predicted: "Mcgeady on for the 20 minutes scores winner"

@dyltom9 tweeted: "McGeady needs to be on!! AIDEN MCGEADY RUNS DOWN THE WING FOR ME"

@josh_burman_ said: "cattermole and leadbitter, name a better midfield duo"

And here's the full team news from Wembley:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; Oviedo, Ozturk, Flanagan, O'Nien; Cattermole, Leadbitter, Power; Honeyman, Maguire, Wyke

Sunderland subs: Stryjek, Matthews, Gooch, Morgan, McGeady, Grigg, Dunne

Charlton Athletic XI: Phillips, Bauer, Taylor, Cullen, Sarr, Parker, Aribo, Dijksteel, Bielik, Purrington, Pratley

Charlton Athletic subs: Maxwell, Pearce, Forster-Caskey, Reeves, Solly, Williams, Lapsile