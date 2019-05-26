'Good choice!': Sunderland fans react to Charlton team news - as Jack Ross handed positive news

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side for the League One play-off final - and fans have been quick to react.
And the main talking points comes in the form of Aiden McGeady's inclusion - the winger fit enough for a place on the bench ahead of the clash with Charlton Athletic in what could prove a boost for Ross
Joining McGeady on the bench is stopper Max Stryjek, with the squad otherwise unchanged from that which drew 0-0 at Portsmouth.
Sunderland fans have offered their take on the consistent starting line-up, and the availability of McGeady.
Here's how fans reacted on social media:
@McleanJ6 said: "Good choice going unchanged, got McGeady on the bench for an impact sub. Feeling but more confident now"
@NathNSAFC commented: "Dont know about having 4 central midfielders?"
@LeeDoubleE_87 added: "Not particularly happy with that. Charlton play a narrow diamond formation today and we leave our wingers on the bench"
@Gerry_McGregor posted: "Interesting that @MaxStryjek is on the bench & not Ruiter. This this how it will be next season in the Championship?"
@CraigSim predicted: "Mcgeady on for the 20 minutes scores winner"
@dyltom9 tweeted: "McGeady needs to be on!! AIDEN MCGEADY RUNS DOWN THE WING FOR ME"
@josh_burman_ said: "cattermole and leadbitter, name a better midfield duo"
And here's the full team news from Wembley:
Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; Oviedo, Ozturk, Flanagan, O'Nien; Cattermole, Leadbitter, Power; Honeyman, Maguire, Wyke
Sunderland subs: Stryjek, Matthews, Gooch, Morgan, McGeady, Grigg, Dunne
Charlton Athletic XI: Phillips, Bauer, Taylor, Cullen, Sarr, Parker, Aribo, Dijksteel, Bielik, Purrington, Pratley
Charlton Athletic subs: Maxwell, Pearce, Forster-Caskey, Reeves, Solly, Williams, Lapsile