From Paul Stewart to Jermain Defoe: Sunderland's top goal-scorers from the past 25 seasons Sunderland have had some brilliant goal-getters in recent years – including Kevin Phillips, Darren Bent and Jermain Defoe – here, we have a look at who topped the striking charts in the past 25 years. 1. 1993/94 League: Phil Gray (14) All comps: Phil Gray (17) League: Phil Gray (12) All comps: Phil Gray (15) 3. 1995/96 League: Craig Russell (13) All comps: Craig Russell (14) 4. 1996/97 League: Paul Stewart & Craig Russell (4) All comps: Craig Russell, Paul Stewart, Kevin Ball & Micky Gray (4)