An Elvis Impersonator worships at the feet of Kevin Phillips of Sunderland during the FA Carling Premiership game against Bradford City at Valley Parade.

From Paul Stewart to Jermain Defoe: Sunderland's top goal-scorers from the past 25 seasons

Sunderland have had some brilliant goal-getters in recent years – including Kevin Phillips, Darren Bent and Jermain Defoe – here, we have a look at who topped the striking charts in the past 25 years. 

Scroll down and click through the pages to see our list.

League: Phil Gray (14) All comps: Phil Gray (17)100: Phil Gray.

1. 1993/94

League: Phil Gray (12) All comps: Phil Gray (15)
League: Craig Russell (13) All comps: Craig Russell (14)

3. 1995/96

League: Paul Stewart & Craig Russell (4) All comps: Craig Russell, Paul Stewart, Kevin Ball & Micky Gray (4)

4. 1996/97

