STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Kieran Richardson of Sunderland celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with team mates Asamoah Gyan and Stephane Sessegnon during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland at the Britannia Stadium on February 5, 2011 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

From Kilbane to Gyan: Sunderland's top 50 most expensive signings

We delved into the archive to bring fans Sunderland’s 50 most expensive incoming transfers.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see our comprehensive list.

Signed from West Brom in the 1990/00 season for 3.4m

1. 50) Kevin Kilbane

Getty Images
Getty Images
Signed from Everton in the 2000/01 season for 3.4m

2. 49) Don Hutchinson

Getty Images
Getty Images
Signed from Derby in the 2002/03 season for 3.4m

3. 48) Mart Poom

Getty Images
2003 Getty Images
Signed from West Brom in the 2007/08 season for 3.4m

4. 47) Paul McShane

Getty Images
Getty Images
