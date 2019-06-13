From Kilbane to Gyan: Sunderland's top 50 most expensive signings
We delved into the archive to bring fans Sunderland’s 50 most expensive incoming transfers.
Scroll down and click through the pages to see our comprehensive list.
1. 50) Kevin Kilbane
Signed from West Brom in the 1990/00 season for 3.4m
2. 49) Don Hutchinson
Signed from Everton in the 2000/01 season for 3.4m
3. 48) Mart Poom
Signed from Derby in the 2002/03 season for 3.4m
4. 47) Paul McShane
Signed from West Brom in the 2007/08 season for 3.4m
