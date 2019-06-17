Former Sunderland academy product Tommy Robson has left Falkirk after his contract expired.

Robson made one first-team league appearance for Sunderland, despite having progressed through their academy, prompting the Bairns to swoop.

The former Limerick loanee played 39 times for Falkirk last campaign but is now free to sign for whoever he wants.

The Stanley-born defender said he was ‘disappointed’ in the way things had ended north of the border but said he was ‘grateful for the continuous support’ he’d received from Falkirk fans.

Cardiff City are set to seal the signing of Rotherham midfielder Will Vaulks next week with a £1.5 million fee. The 25-year-old has been loyal to The Millers over the last three years, staying in Yorkshire despite being linked with a move elsewhere on a number of occasions.

Preston North End are set to announce the signing of highly talented Charlton defender – Patrick Bauer, 26.

Blackpool have been strongly linked with a move for Jamie Devitt who the Cumbrians recently announced would not be signing a new deal to stay at Brunton Park.

And Blackpool are set to make their second new signing, Ryan Edwards, since last week’s takeover.

Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of striker Macauley Bonne - who was linked with Burton Albion last year.

Bonne scored 23 goals last season to help fire Leyton Orient to the National League title, and he has scored 45 goals in 90 League appearances for the Os since joining from Colchester United in 2017.