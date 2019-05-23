Former Sunderland trio released by Championship club after mixed campaign

Have your say

Wigan Athletic have released former Sunderland trio Callum McManaman, Darron Gibson and James Vaughan.

Vaughan joined the club last January after an unsuccessful stint on Wearside.

He went on loan to promotion rivals Portsmouth at the start of 2019 but struggled to make an impression in the play-off semi finals.

He leaves Paul Cook's side having scored six goals in all competitions.

Cook has also made the decision to release McManaman and Gibson following their summer moves.

Gibson left by mutual consent in March ahead of a court case at which he pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

He made 18 appearances this season and recently admitted that the move had restored his love for the game.

"Yeah, I would love to stay here,” he told the Wigan Post.

“Honestly, I would love nothing more than sign a new deal.

“But at this present moment in time, we’ve not had that conversation.

“Hopefully over the next few days and weeks we will.

"Probably because the season’s gone so close to the wire, we’ve not had too much time to sit back and think about next year.

“But fingers crossed something will get sorted, because this is a smashing club to be part of.”

McManaman has endured a desperately disappointing campaign after returnign to the club where his FA Cup-winning heroics were legendary.

After a difficult first campaign on Wearside, he played a key part in pre-season under Jack Ross and looked set to be a vital part of his team.

The winger admitted that he had been enjoying life under Ross and that he expected them to do 'really well this season'.

He leaves Wigan having made 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

McManaman posted on twitter shortly after the news broke: "Just like to say a special thank you to the fans who all stood by me when I wasn’t getting the game time I deserved. It didn’t go unnoticed.

"I don’t regret coming back and I would do it all again. All the best to the lads for next season, best group of lads I’ve played with."