Forget the omens, cautious optimism has served Sunderland well so far ahead of Charlton play-off final

Is there even such a thing as an omen?

Well we could truncate this piece by giving the answer – “No” – then moving on. But let’s have some fun first.

I am referring of course to Sunderland’s play-off final against Charlton Athletic in four days’ time.

In recent weeks we have discussed wild, but negative guesses masquerading as considered thought; if not as scientific facts. These people haven’t let up despite being completely wrong

about the Portsmouth tie.

Last week I mentioned a gentleman of my acquaint who insisted that Sunderland couldn’t beat Charlton as the Londoners “have the Indian sign over us”. He seemed confident in his

irrefutable evidence for this.

Nevertheless, I remained sceptical as he had also asserted that “Lee Cattermole will get sent off against Portsmouth” (in a Sunderland defeat, obviously). What with Cattermole being red

carded exactly once since 2013: who could argue?

Well not me. But only in the way that you can’t argue with a goldfish.

Anyway, back to Charlton on Sunday, this Indian sign and the evidence for its existence.

Well, a game took place 21 years ago in which Charlton won a penalty shoot-out. That’s about it really.

The fixture in question was played before Denver Hume was born and while Roy Rogers was still alive. But apparently it is still massively pertinent.

I’ve spoken with people who aren’t going to Wembley because they can’t abide the thought of losing to Charlton as they too vividly remember 1998. Presumably defeat to Doncaster

Rovers would have been a real tonic then.

What has seemingly no bearing is any “omen” suggesting that Sunderland could win this time; such as taking four points from Charlton THIS season. Omens can only be gloomy.

The doomsters could refer, but won’t, to Sunderland’s 1-0 victory over the Addicks at the Valley in 1988: a spine-tingling night in the Simod Cup watched by 1,666 people. It is every bit as

relevant as 1998.

Hang on: 1666. Omen Great fire of London. Disaster in the capital. Oh no. Nine-nil to Charlton coming up.

Here are some unimpeachable facts. I know facts aren’t as much fun as mumbo-jumbo aboutpremonitions, or reading tea leaves, or whatever these people burble about; but I’ll give

you them anyway.

Sunderland’s record against Charlton since that desperate day in 1998 is played ten, won three, lost three, drawn four. Sunderland’s three defeats all occurred in either 2002-03 or 2005-

06: the 19 and 15-point seasons.

In those two glorious campaigns opposing sides were not necessarily forced to employ Indian signs to attain their 56 collective victories.

Other “reasons” for the impending disaster is that Sunderland “always blow it in the big games”. Indeed, the last time they genuinely delivered in a really important match was ... on

Thursday. Ah, those were the days.

A fortnight ago this column stated: “Sunderland can win the play-offs” as opposed to declaring that they definitely would. So far this cautious optimism has been well founded.

That’s an omen I tell you. An omen. And omens are never wrong.