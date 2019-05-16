'Focus and get the job done, let’s not do a Leeds United!': Sunderland fans rally ahead of Portsmouth play-off semi-final

Have your say

Sunderland face Portsmouth at Fratton Park tonight in the League One play-off semi-final second leg - the Black Cats lead 1-0 through Chris Maguire's right-footed volley at the Stadium of Light last Saturday.

Fans are sweating on the fitness of star man Aiden McGeady, who was forced to withdraw from the starting XI on Saturday due to his ongoing foot injury, although Jack Ross didn't rule out a return for the second leg, saying he would "wait and make a sensible decision."

And the manager could spring a a tactical surprise with pacy forward Duncan Watmore back in training, the Scottish supremo said the former England U21 international's return to fitness had given him "something else to ponder."

Regardless of tactics and injury doubts, however, Sunderland fans have been vocal on social media this afternoon, offering rallying cries as they travel the long, six hour journey to the south coast.

Here's what they said:

@RichardBenbow79: "COME ONE SUNDERLAND!! LETS DO THIS!!"

@DanielJenks89: "Attack from the off. Can't sit back for the whole 90"

@grant82269: "The hopes and prayers of so many people hanging on this. i want a trip to wembley"

@deeth11: "The supporters will roar as always the players will have to use every bit of strength in their body defend well and Jack Ross just do what you do. The champion league looms for us all xxxxx"

@MiaSafc: "#Keepthefaith #InJackwetrust #notdoneyet"

@cassftm: "From the shores of Tasmania #NotDoneYet"

Many, too, are conscious of the events surrounding the Championship play-off semi-final second leg last night.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United were, at one point, 2-0 up on aggregate and cruising before Frank Lampard's Derby County turned the tie on it's head to gain promotion to the Premier League.

After the events of last night, and the manic Champions League comebacks produced by Tottenham and Liverpool in recent weeks, Sunderland's 1-0 advantage looks slender - leading to a number of passionate responses of support from Sunderland fans.

Here's what you said:

@keith_bays: "Let’s focus and get the job done let’s not do a Leeds United"

@Trevor84471191: "Cmon boys let's get it done"

@claireey_b: "No messing about, just finish the job please"