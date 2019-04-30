Fleetwood Town v Sunderland AFC LIVE: Action, reaction and analysis from must-win clash at Highbury Stadium Sunderland AFC travel to Fleetwood Town this evening in League One. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC travel to Fleetwood Town tonight knowing they must win to keep alive their slim chances of winning automatic promotion. Click refresh and scroll down for live updates from Highbury Stadium throughout the night. Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Fleetwood build-up and team news plus club accounts explained