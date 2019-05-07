Fan blog: Sunderland AFC need to pull something special out the bag against Portsmouth

Sunderland will need to pull something special out of the bag if they are to gain promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

The lads have struggled in recent weeks to put together a run of results which meant automatic promotion hopes were dashed.

Some on social media have put the dip in form down to the disappointing defeat on penalties to Portsmouth, with the team only taking maximum points in three games since the Checkatrade Trophy Final.

There is no denying that the play-offs are a gamble, with anything being possible from kick off in the semi-final.

However, teams will likely fancy their chances against a Sunderland team that has won one out of their last seven league games.

The defence is a big problem for Ross, as he is yet to find his best centre back partnership. It has been too easy for teams to score against us in recent weeks.

The bulk of the goals were conceded in a 4-5 defeat to Coventry at the Stadium of Light.

Some of the blame has also been put on the lack of goals from summer signing Charlie Wyke, and £4million January signing Will Grigg. Since Maja left the club, Aiden McGeady has become the team’s main goal threat. But with McGeady carrying an injury with a broken foot, the team can hardly rely on him to produce the goods time and again.

One thing is for certain, the fans will turn out in their thousands to cheer on the lads. Let’s hope the team can repay them with promotion.

