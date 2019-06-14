Ex-Sunderland midfielder could be set for Newcastle United return as interested club turn attentions elsewhere

Nottingham Forest have reportedly turned their attentions elsewhere as they look to strengthen this summer, leaving former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback’s future in doubt.

The Newcastle United man spent the whole of last season on loan at Forest, and impressed enough for the Championship outfit to want to make that deal permanent.

But with a year left on his current Magpies deal – which costs United between £40,000 and £50,000 per week – Forest have begun to explore other options.

According to the Nottingham Post, while Colback remains on the radar, Southampton’s Harrison Reed is a player interesting former Sunderland manager Martin O’Neill.

The report reads: “They [Forest] are among a clutch of clubs understood to be monitoring midfielder Harrison Reed’s situation at Southampton.

“The 24-year-old is firmly on the radar of Premier League Burnley and Norwich, who are also returning to the top flight following their promotion in May.

“The Reds remain keen on Colback, following another successful loan spell last season.”

Colback, 29, has not played for United since May 7, 2017.