Ex-Sunderland flop Jack Rodwell linked with shock move to Serie A

Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell has been linked with a shock move to Serie A - nearly a year after leaving the Stadium of Light.

Rodwell joined Championship side Blackburn on a one-year deal back in August, after reaching an agreement with the Black Cats to cancel his contract.

The 28-year-old has made 21 appearances for Rovers in the second tier this term, scoring one goal in a 3-0 win over Hull City.

And according to the Sun, Rodwell is now a target for Italian top-flight clubs Torino and Sassuolo this summer.

The report claims Torino manager, former Watford boss Walter Mazzarri, is interested in bringing Rodwell to Italy.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray was asked about Rodwell last week, but isn't overly concerned by the player's situation.

"I'm pretty relaxed about Jack's situation and I think he and his agents are," Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"We've got two games to go and then we'll sit down, see what we want to do and he wants to do.

"We'll see if he fits around where we might be signing players.

"He'll be told what the competition will be like."