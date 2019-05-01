Ex-Newcastle striker delivers Portsmouth blow, damning stat shows Sunderland vulnerability plus Luton and Barnsley promoted: League One winners and losers

There were just two games in League One on Tuesday night - yet both had huge implications at the top of League One.

Sunderland's 2-1 defeat at Fleetwood brought the Black Cats' dwindling automatic promotion hopes to a definitive end on a night full on contrasting emotions. We take a closer look at the division's winners and losers.

When Nathan Jones left Luton in January it looked like the wheels might fall off. Since then, The Hatters have won 11 out of 19 league games under Harford to win promotion to the Championship - which was confirmed last night.

Barnsley were also promoted after Sunderland and Portsmouth both lost on Tuesday night. With one game to go, the Tykes have the best defensive record in League One this term, after conceding just 37 goals.

The Peterborough striker kept his side's play-off hopes alive after scoring a brace in a 3-2 win over Portsmouth. Posh are now just a point behind sixth-place Doncaster with a game to go.

Following defeats for Sunderland and Pompey, fifth-place Charlton could still move up to third if they beat Rochdale on Saturday. The Addicks are the in form side going into the play-offs, following nine wins in 12 games.

Barton may not be the most popular figure with Sunderland fans, yet the ex-Newcastle man made sure the Wearsiders won't finish in the top two this season. The Fleetwood boss was full of praise for his players after the 2-1 win.

The Black Cats have suffered a dip in form at just the wrong time, with a run of one win in six. Sunderland have dropped 21 points from winning positions this term - only three teams have lost more in League One.

After three successive games on the bench, Grigg got the nod against Fleetwood but couldn't add to his four Sunderland goals. "I think he knows that his performance level needs to go up notches." said manager Jack Ross.

Like Sunderland, Pompey have been resigned to the play-offs following the Peterborough loss. It was Portsmouth's first defeat since the start of March, following eight wins and a draw.

Donny would have realistically secured the final play-off spot if Peterborough had failed to beat Portsmouth on Tuesday night. Instead, Doncaster may have to beat Coventry on the final day to finish in the top six.