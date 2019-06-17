Ex-Newcastle United midfielder Lee Bowyer will leave his role as Charlton manager just weeks after conquering Sunderland in the League One play-off final.

The Addicts consigned Jack Ross’ side to a second consecutive season in the third tier when Patrick Bauer scored at the death in showpiece final against at Wembley.

Despite the former Leeds and England player’s success in his first full campaign, the two parties were unable to reach a contract agreement - meaning the 42-year-old will leave the club.

A statement on the club's website said: "Lee has been offered a one-year extension to his contract at a level which is approximately three times what he had since his last increase when he became permanent manager in September.

"This reflects the strong desire we have to continue to have Lee as our manager. But Lee wanted much more.

"It is fair that Lee feels he should be paid like many other Championship managers. That the average Championship club makes a loss of around £15million per year is not something players should care about. The owners are crazy.

The statement added: "The club hasn't started to look for any other manager in the meantime and does not intend to appoint a permanent manager, since the club is going to be sold.

"A caretaker manager will be announced in due course and in the meantime the other staff members will continue to prepare the upcoming season for which a lot of good work has been performed already.

"If Lee does change his mind before his contract expires and chooses to continue his good work at Charlton, he is still welcome to stay.