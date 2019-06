Phil Smith ranks every single one from painful worst to glorious best, via the thoroughly unscientific metric of the ones that had the most quality and were the most enjoyable to witness....

1. 0-1 Walsall (FA Cup H) A third clash against Dean Keates side in a matter of weeks culminated in one of the flattest, most uninspiring cup exits imaginable. No one scored a better strike than Liam Kinsella at the SoL, though. Frank Reid jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. 1-1 Wycome Wanderers (A) Ridiculous drama on the pitch and off it, but an absolutely woeful, intensely frustrating game that also saw Duncan Watmores momentum ruined by an awful challenge. Frank Reid jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 0-0 Stoke City U21s (H) A non-event that showcased the absolute worst of the Checkatrade. Penalty heroics from Robbin Ruiter were enjoyable nevertheless. Frank Reid jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 1-2 Fleetwood (A) For 45 minutes Sunderland strutted, playing with real quality and carving the opposition open. The second half was a mess, confirming that Sunderland could not go up automatically on a rotten night. Frank Reid jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more