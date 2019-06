Scroll down and click through the pages to see EVERY signing made in League One this summer - as Sunderland’s rivals complete some eye-catching deals:

1. Accrington Stanley In: Joe Pritchard (Bolton) | Out: Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. AFC Wimbledon In: None | Out: None Getty Images 2019 Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. Blackpool In: Adi Yussuf (Solihull) | Out: None Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Bolton Wanderers In: None | Out: Mark Beevers (Peterborough), Joe Pritchard (Accrington), Mark Little (Bristol Rovers) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more