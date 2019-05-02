EFL confirm possible play-off permutations for Sunderland, Portsmouth, Charlton, Doncaster and Peterborough

The EFL have confirmed the possible permutations for the 2018/19 League One play-offs.

Following Tuesday's defeat at Fleetwood, Sunderland are guaranteed to be involved in the end-of-season fixtures, yet details of which team would play when remained unclear.

The Black Cats could still finish anywhere between third and fifth, depending on Saturday's results, so there remains some uncertainty surrounding the games.

However, the EFL have now confirmed when each team will play, depending on their final league position.

The scheduled games are as follows

Saturday May 11, 2019

League One A 1st Leg (7:30 kick-off)

Sixth place v Third place

Sunday May 12

League One B 1st Leg (12;15 kick-off)

Fifth place v Fourth place

Thursday May 16

League One A 2nd Leg (7:45 kick-off)

Third place v Sixth place

Friday May 17

League One B 2nd Leg (7:45 kick-off)

Fourth place v Fifth place

Sunderland are currently fourth in League One which would mean they play away from home on Sunday May 12, and at the Stadium of Light on Friday May 17.

To add a spanner in the works, the EFL have also confirmed if Sunderland finish fifth, their home first leg will take place on Saturday May 11 (7.30pm kick-off), and the second leg on Thursday May 16 (7.45 kick-off).

This would also mean the fixture between the teams which finish third and sixth in League One would switch to Sunday May 12 and Friday May 17, should Sunderland finish fifth.