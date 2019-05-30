Dylan McGeouch makes honest admission about his Sunderland future after Wembley snub

Dylan McGeouch admits he will consider his Sunderland future this summer after a frustrating end to the season.

McGeouch was not in the squad for the play-off final against Charlton last Sunday.

He endured a frustrating season after starring in pre-season for Jack Ross, his progress curtailed by an injury in the final game against Middlesbrough.

The Scot struggled for regular starts and fell further down the pecking order when Grant Leadbitter arrived in January.

He did star in two crucial wins against Accrington Stanley and Rochdale after the Checkatrade Trophy final, but suffered another injury and was unable to reclaim his place regularly thereafter.

Speaking to the Scottish press after that disappointing Wembley defeat, McGeouch admitted that his future could be uncertain.

"It has been stop-start campaign for me," he said.

"I have been available for the majority of the games – mostly all of them – but I have only played a handful. I have had wee niggles, but I have just not had a lot of game time. It has been tough and frustrating and that’s football. The manager can only pick 11 players and that is the way it goes.

“The season has been disappointing, but I still think it was the right move," he added.

"I came down and the manager gave me a game initially. It is disappointing that I have not played as much as I would have liked but it is something I will look at over the summer and see where my future is at and take it from there.

"I am going to go away over the summer and reassess things and see where we are.

“I have chapped the manager’s door and asked why I am not playing. He understands my frustrations and I have spoken to him a few times and sometimes you are not going to be happy with what you hear, but you have to take it on the chin and keep your head up and keep training and playing and be available.”

Crucially, the 26-year-old insists he has not yet given up on being a success in a Sunderland shirt.

"At this stage last season I was kicking on and I made the decision to come down to Sunderland," he said.

"I did not get much game time and the way we played didn’t help as it is a tough league and it was not going to be pretty football all the time and that comes into play as well.

“Now I have a big decision to make in the summer. I have not given up hope of making it here with Sunderland. I still believe that I can play a part in helping Sunderland be successful.”