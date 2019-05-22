Details revealed of how Sunderland fans can watch League One play-off final against Charlton at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland AFC are to beamback the League One play-off final live at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats face Charlton Athletic at Wembley stadium on Sunday afternoon (3pm KO) in an all-or-nothing clash that will see the winners promoted to the Championship and the losers facing another season in the third tier.

Sunderland have more than 37,000 tickets for Wembley but those supporters unable to make the London final can watch it at the Stadium of Light.

A club statement read: "The game takes place at 3pm on Sunday 26 May, and if you’re unable to make the journey to London, you can join your fellow supporters at the Stadium of Light.

"Including food and one drink upon arrival (please note, food will be served from 12.30pm ‘til kick-off) tickets for the event are priced at £10 per person.

"To soak in the Play-Off drama at the SoL alongside the red and white army, call 0371 911 1973 or book online www.safc.com/playoff".

The schedule for the day is as follows:

Noon – Doors (entry via stadium reception) and bar open, food served

3pm – Kick-off and food service ends

3.45pm – Half-time

7pm – Event ends

Sunderland reached the final against Lee Bowyer's Charlton after beating Portsmouth 1-0 over a two-legged semi-final.

Charlton beat Doncaster Rovers on penalties to reach Wembley and set up a rematch of the 1998 Division One final which saw the Black Cats beaten on penalties after one of the most dramatic finals Wembley has hosted.