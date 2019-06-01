David Preece: Why Jack Ross MUST be allowed to build on foundations laid this season at Sunderland

I’m not entirely sure whether it’s widely known that Lionel Perez wore a protective jock strap when he played so if it wasn’t, it is now.

It was a bit like a cricket box worn, in his words, so that he could still have kids if he wanted to.

It was a manky old thing, something you’d only touch with the aid of a pair of marigolds and a bottle of Dettol just in case it happened to come in contact with your skin.

Now as a fellow member (no pun intended) of the goalkeepers union, I can testify that the kind of injury he was trying to protect himself from is unfortunately an occupational hazard. As Jimmy Montgomery would quite often quip, as it happened so often, “Don’t just feel them. Count them.”.

To us, it seemed like an overly cautious measure but rather than protecting his future family tree, he was probably just preparing himself for his involvement with Sunderland A.F.C. . Come to think of it, “The Lionel Perez Protective Cup” might be something the commercial department think they can market these in the club store because let’s face it, it’s not like everyone else could use one right now. That’s what it feels like anyway.

It would be an easy sell. You’d have 30,000 takers in preparation for next season, no problem. Sell them at £10 a pop and I guarantee you’d get your money’s worth of use out of it as a Sunderland supporter. And the £300,000 generated could swell the coffers and bolster next season’s promotion chase.

I know, I know. It’s probably still too raw for many people to joke about it but there’s no need to go entirely the other way with it either.

Social media isn’t the place to go for balanced arguments and level-headed responses but I reading my Twitter feed and seeing words like embarrassing, choking and failure attached to Sunday’s defeat and we have to get away from using language like that.

That doesn’t mean not to criticise. I’m not saying that. We can say Watford were embarrassed through no fault of their own by Manchester City’s ridiculously good quality at Wembley but this idea that Sunderland were embarrassing or bottlers for not performing as good as they can in a one-off pressure game is so far over the top it needs an astronaut’s suit.

Of course their is disappointment but look at the bigger picture and tell me we aren’t in a much stronger position to build now than we were 12 months ago. The fact is, you can’t.

Even though you could clearly hear the disappointment in their voices, I liked what Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven’s comments about the club’s foundations on The Roker Rapport podcast and in my opinion another season in League 1 will only cement them further still. Progress has been made in many areas and there could be a case that given the restructuring that’s gone on this season, this squad and Jack Ross might no be quite ready for Championship football yet. And that is not necessarily a bad thing.

We’ve had the seasons of patching up and just doing enough to get by but this has been a team in transition, learning not just about each other but also the game itself. Playing under the weight of the expectations they place on themselves will have been a growing experience for some but they will be all the better for it.

I’ve seen the calls for Jack Ross to be sacked and it makes me laugh. Firing this promising young coach now after taking the club to two visits to Wembley would only mean somebody else would get the benefit of what he has been through this season. I did worry that Stewart Donald seemed to have to search for his words when asked about the manager’s future and why he will still be around but I’m putting that down to it all still being raw. You have to give both him and Charlie credit for fronting up so soon after such a disappointing defeat.

I know Jack used the word "failure” himself in summing up the season but I hope that was just the disappointment talking because I don’t see it that way.

The journey to success is far from a straight road and there has been more than enough in this season to prove to me that, an injury crisis aside, progress will be made again. Jack Ross is an intelligent coach and he will know now exactly where improvements need to be made to make ensure draws don’t kill his second season as they did the first.

The criticism laid at his and his side’s doorstep for sitting on leads and not finishing teams off are valid but there will be tweaks to the side’s approach. We might not be back yet, but we’re definitely on our way.