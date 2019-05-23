David Preece: Whatever Sunderland's play-off fate against Charlton - one key factor makes this season a success

Double relegation hasn’t worked out too badly for us so far, has it?

Two Wembley appearances in one season, in whatever guise they come in, means the fountains of Trafalgar Square resemble Crowtree Leisure Centre in it’s heyday than one of London’s famous landmarks. So much so that when I look up at Lord Nelson on top his column I expect him to have a whistle hanging around his neck and shouting “NO BOMBING!” to the revellers jumping in.

It’s all proof that football isn’t all about big trophies and the megabucks of the Premier League. I’m not daft enough to say I’d rather us be in League 1 but I have always thought the club had reached the point where a clean slate might just be the best thing for the club. Of course, Sunderland as a club and a squad of players are still light years away from saying we are back but baby steps have been made on the way to it.

After the aggregate win against Portsmouth, Jack Ross and his side have given themselves a brilliant chance of accomplishing the first part of the return journey. If I’m totally honest, I was going in to those two first play-off games in hope more than confidence that we’d get to Wembley. The run-in to the EFL season is particularly brutal, taking its toll on you mentally as much as physically. The setback of losing out on automatic promotion added with the thought that other sides were coming in to these play-offs in a better frame of mind might have proved insurmountable. I also thought that where Portsmouth held the edge was in the dugout with the experienced and wily old manager, Kenny Jacket. Kenny has to be then most under-appreciated managers in the top four divisions of English football, and apart from a brief 39 day stint at Rotherham United, has always put his teams in contention for promotion.

And now here we are, one game away from the Championship or one goal away from another season in League 1. Don’t worry, I haven’t forgot about the question I posed last week so I’ll come to that now.

What if we we don’t beat Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic?

Humiliating? Will it mean Jack Ross has failed? Is another season in League 1 a disaster for the club? Will it mean going back to the drawing board?

No, no, no and no are the answers to those questions Why? Because there is more to football than winning games and trophies. It’s taken me the best part of forty years to come to this realisation and I’ve had to move to Sweden for it to happen. As a player, not winning tore me apart, whether it was a first team game or a 5-a-side. Of course the aim is always to win but your focus should never be the result. The result is just a statistic once the game is over. What you do with that result and the consequences that come are an entirely different matter, yet it isn’t the most important thing.

What really matters is the club itself, not its status. Double relegation was almost met with indifference because of the grind of defeats but the scoreline should be the be all and end all of football. Even after defeat there should be so much more left than the loss of three points and that’s what everyone at Sunderland need to build. What must be built is something that defeats cannot take away from us and by that I mean a culture.

“Culture” might mean different things to different people and I know my how I now define it since joining Östersunds FK. I’ll go into the culture of ÖFK more in the future but it has showed me that a football club should not be defined by it’s results and what fills a trophy cabinet.

It should have a clear identity of it’s own, formed by its supporters and its board members. It should be shaped by the city or town that surrounds it and once that culture has been identified, then it makes recruitment of managers, coaches and players more streamlined.

The culture of Sunderland isn’t determined by its relegations or loss of earnings. Success on and off the pitch will always ebb and flow but the club’s culture will always be there like an anchor to hold on to in a storm.

Some clubs have found their culture organically. Some have cultures but ones that aren’t clearly defined. Whether Sunderland win or lose at Wembley at the weekend, the chance of building the kind of culture they want for the future will still be there.

So what if Sunderland lose against Charlton? Another season in League 1 will give Jack Ross another year’s experience and strengthen the team tactically and culturally, to create an environment that can be carried on long after he has gone.

And off the pitch, the club has already re-engaged with the fans and it’s time to strengthen that bond even more. Because when the right culture is created at the club, regardless of results, it should be a place where everyone comes back to no matter what.