"Come back please": Sunderland fans react to former striker's show of support on Instagram

Former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe took to Instagram over the weekend to show support for his former club after the Black Cats triumphed 1-0 in the play-off final semi-final first leg against Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light.

The 31-year-old former Everton man arrived on Wearside under David Moyes during the ill-fated 2016/17 campaign, which saw Sunderland relegated from the Premier League after a 10 season stay.

The Nigeria international's show of support.

Despite suffering his fair share of injury problems the Nigeria international is still highly thought of on Wearside.

His first goal with the club came in a 2–1 win against Bournemouth, Sunderland coming from behind—with ten men—to secure their first win of the season in spectacular fashion.

Anichebe then bagged two goals in the next match - a 3–0 home win against Hull City and finished the season with three goals in 11 Premier League appearances as Sunderland crashed out of England's top flight.

During his time at the Stadium of Light Anichebe spoke of his fondness for a ‘great club’ with a ‘great fanbase’.

And on Saturday night, after Sunderland's victory over Portsmouth in the play-off semi final first leg, the former West Brom forward took to Instagram to show his support for his former club.

Commenting on a video of Chris Maguire's match-winning goal posted on Sunderland's official account, Anichebe wrote "2 more games" followed by a heart emoji.

The message prompted calls from some fans for the Olympic silver medallist to return to Sunderland.

Here's how Sunderland fans reacted to the post.

@jimmy_kent: "vic knows"

@safc_gray: "come back please"

@sgconner: "your boots on vic show them how it’s done"

@curtiswilliams_03: "come back man"

@liam_appleby11: "get yourself back man"

@spwftm: "yes big Vic"

@callum.toon: "2 more games till you come back?"

@tom_irving_: "Miss you Vic!"

@certain_romance_: "Love you vic x"

@kallangibbon: "come back big lad, be lethal in the championship"