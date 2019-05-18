Clive Mendonca reflects on his Sunderland past and an awkward meeting with Micky Gray ahead of Charlton play-off clash

As Tommy Rowe sent Doncaster’s final spot-kick wide of the post - sealing Charlton’s place in the League One play-off final - one man was faced with a dilemma.

For while Clive Mendonca is a boyhood Sunderland fan, raised in the area, it was with the Addicks where he enjoyed his most fruitful spell as player - which included that infamous day at Wembley in 1998.

The striker, netted a hat-trick as Charlton and Sunderland played out a 4-4 draw in the Division One play-off final.

Mendonca went on to net his penalty before Micky Gray missed from the spot, ensuring the Addicks sealed promotion to the top flight.

And if his loyalties were torn on that day, they look set to be again when the pair face-off for promotion from League One next weekend.

MORE: Ticket details, prices and sale dates as Sunderland head to Wembley again

But while he may be a terrace favourite at the Valley, his inner loyalties undoubtedly lie with the Black Cats.

“When I was five, my mum bought me a Sunderland strip and a pair of boots and I remember on Christmas morning getting up in the freezing cold, getting my kit on and going outside to play football,” said Mendonca, in an interview with the Charlton match day programme in January, when the pair last met.

“I used to go down and watch Sunderland as a kid. Money was tight but I had a few mates who knew relatives of players so it was a matter of getting some free tickets now and then.

“Whenever I had the chance or money, I’d go down to Roker Park and watch Sunderland.

“To tell the truth, the estate I lived on in the 1980’s wasn’t the best and I could’ve signed for Sunderland if I wanted to.

“But a lot of my mates at the time were getting in trouble so I had to get away.”

That desire to get away took Mendonca first to Sheffield United, with spells at Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Grimsby Town preceding his time at Charlton.

He joined the Addicks in 1997 and, within a year, had fired them into the Premier League at the expense of his boyhood club.

READ: Charlton handed smaller Wembley than Sunderland for League One play-off final

And while his teammates celebrated, Mendonca took a more calculated approach to celebration - albeit partly due to fatigue.

“It was all about winning, no matter who scored the goals, simple as that,” said the striker, reflecting on the day at Wembley.

“If you look at the footage, when Saso saves the penalty, I was obviously over the moon but I was still on the halfway line.

“I was that shattered. I was physically absolutely wrecked.

“All the lads with the suits on and all the players were jumping. I would have pulled my hamstring or calf if I went out and celebrated.

“The first one to come up to me was Peter Reid,” he continued.

“I was dying to say ‘you should’ve signed me’, but I didn't’!

“He came up to me, he shook my hand and he was brilliant. It was really nice of him.”

That wasn’t to be the last interaction between Mendonca and the Sunderland camp that summer, though.

For while on holiday, the striker bumped into perhaps the last person he would have wanted to see.

“The strangest thing was two weeks later when I was on holiday in Ayia Napa,” he explained.

“I was sitting by the pool with my wife and went off to the toilet.

“Who comes out as I was going in? Michael Gray!

MORE: Lee Bowyer explains why he feels Sunderland will be Wembley favourites

“He’s looked me in the face, shook his head and said ‘You’re the last person I want to see!’

“But, obviously, Micky’s also from Sunderland. He went to the same school as me so we had a drink and we had a good night.

“We had a laugh about it, but I tell you what, it really took it out of him.

“He was devastated. Obviously, he was a Sunderland lad and it really hurt him.”