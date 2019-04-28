Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow has scored five goals in his last six games.

Charlton send play-off warning to Sunderland and Portsmouth, Barnsley striker scores again plus Luton's untimely wobble: League One winners and losers

Sunderland's automatic promotion hopes suffered a huge blow following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Portsmouth - but how did their promotion rivals fare?

With the automatic promotion spots still yet to be decided and the play-off picture beginning to take shape, we take a closer look at League One's winners and losers following the weekend's action.

After being dropped to the bench for the games against Doncaster and Peterborough, Flanagan marked his Sunderland return with a goal against Pompey.I thought he had a really good game defensively," added manager Jack Ross.

1. W: Tom Flanagan

The Barnsley striker has hit form at just the right time and netted his fifth goal in six games during a 2-1 win over Blackpool. If the Tykes win at Bristol Rovers on the final day they will be promoted.

2. W: Cauley Woodrow

Fifth-place Charlton have won eight of their last 10 games to consolidate a top-six place. "I think we're in a good place at the moment to be ready for the playoffs," said manager Lee Bowyer after a 2-0 win at Gillingham.

3. W: Charlton

Accrington Stanley secured their League One status with a thumping 5-1 win over Plymouth. McConville's hat-trick against the The Pilgrims took his goal tally to 14 this campaign.

4. W: Sean McConville

