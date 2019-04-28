Charlton send play-off warning to Sunderland and Portsmouth, Barnsley striker scores again plus Luton's untimely wobble: League One winners and losers
Sunderland's automatic promotion hopes suffered a huge blow following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Portsmouth - but how did their promotion rivals fare?
With the automatic promotion spots still yet to be decided and the play-off picture beginning to take shape, we take a closer look at League One's winners and losers following the weekend's action.
1. W: Tom Flanagan
After being dropped to the bench for the games against Doncaster and Peterborough, Flanagan marked his Sunderland return with a goal against Pompey.I thought he had a really good game defensively," added manager Jack Ross.
The Barnsley striker has hit form at just the right time and netted his fifth goal in six games during a 2-1 win over Blackpool. If the Tykes win at Bristol Rovers on the final day they will be promoted.
Fifth-place Charlton have won eight of their last 10 games to consolidate a top-six place. "I think we're in a good place at the moment to be ready for the playoffs," said manager Lee Bowyer after a 2-0 win at Gillingham.