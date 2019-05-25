Charlton forward Lyle Taylor opens up on failed move to Sunderland ahead of Wembley meeting

Charlton forward Lyle Taylor has opened up on his failed move to Sunderland last summer, criticising the Black Cats hierarchy after contract negotiations stalled.

Taylor, who has scored 25 goals for the Addicks this season, will line up against the Wearsiders in the League One play-off final this weekend, after turning down a move to the Stadium of Light just under a year ago.

The 29-year-old, who signed for Charlton from AFC Wimbledon, travelled to the North East to finalise a deal with Sunderland but claims the Black Cats were too hesitant in their attempts to sign him.

"I went up to Sunderland and met the manager," Taylor told The Sun. "I saw the facilities and it’s a hell of a club and Jack Ross is a hell of a manager as has been demonstrated this season.

"But there were things said and done by those above the manager. That ended up why I didn’t go there and that’s why I play for Charlton and not Sunderland.

"At Charlton, the club were clear with everything. It was like, ‘This is what we’re going to do, this is what we want and this is what you want. Here’s the deal, if you like it, sign it. If you don’t, don’t sign it.’

"But, at Sunderland, it was wishy washy. We asked them for something while negotiating the contract and they said, ‘We can’t really give you that because if you don’t do that, are you going to pay us money back?’

"It was almost like, ‘Hang on, I know you’ve been involved in non-league football at Eastleigh before but this is not how professional football works.’

Born in Greenwich, London, Taylor has also said location was a significant factor when he chose to join Charlton, as well as the prospect of working with Addicks boss Lee Bowyer.

The striker has also dismissed reports he asked for too much money at Sunderland and says the Black Cats didn't make him feel wanted during negotiations.

"All I was hearing was, ‘We can’t do this, we can’t do that’ yet what I was asking for wasn’t exactly astronomical, which has been wrongly documented," added Taylor.

"At one point we asked for a couple of hundred quid for something and they were quibbling over it, despite paying this player £35,000 a week and another £25,000 a week.

"So in the end I thought, ‘I’ll take less money at Charlton’.

"It had nothing to do with Jack Ross. He did everything he could to make me sign for the club. I probably would’ve signed for the manager but the powers that be were ridiculously stubborn."

Taylor, a confident character, will be keen to cap off a successful season by helping Charlton return to the Championship, following the club's relegation to the third tier in 2016.

The striker finished the regular league campaign in red-hot form, scoring 10 goals in his last 12 appearances for the Addicks.