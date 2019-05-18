Charlton Athletic handed smaller Wembley ticket allocation than Sunderland ahead of League One play-off final

Charlton Athletic have confirmed their ticketing allocation for the League One play-off final at Wembley - and have been handed less seats than Sunderland.

The Addicks sealed their place in the final courtesy of a penalty shoot-out victory over Doncaster Rovers yesterday evening, after the teams played out a 4-4 draw across two legs.

After 25,000 fans packed into the Valley to watch that clash, demand among Charlton fans for tickets to the final is expected to be high with the club today [Saturday] confirming their ticketing details for the final - including the number they will be selling to supporters.

And the London-based side have been handed a smaller allocation than the Black Cats, with 36,918 tickets available to fans of Lee Bowyer's side.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have been handed a slightly larger allocation of 37,700 in the east end of the ground.

Similar differences in ticketing allocations emerged before March's Checkatrade Trophy final, where Portsmouth were initially handed more tickets than the Wearsiders.

Ultimately, however, Sunderland were able to secure additional tickets and increase their allocation - meaning over 40,000 fans were able to attend the clash.

Tickets went on sale to Charlton fans today, while fans of the Black Cats were able to snap up their seats yesterday afternoon.