Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has this strong message for Jack Ross and promotion rivals Sunderland

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer is hoping to pile the pressure on Sunderland AFC by taking full advantage of kicking off early on Good Friday.

Charlton travel to Oxford United for a 1pm kick-off, with the Black Cats not in action until 5.15pm when they host Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light.

Portsmouth (away to Burton Albion) and Barnsley (home to Shrewsbury Town) kick off their games at 3pm and Bowyer hopes to be able to land a psychological blow - for a few hours at least.

Sunderland (80 points) are third in League One, two points behind Barnsley with Portsmouth (80) and Charlton (79) both breathing down their necks.

"It’s not a bad situation to be in – if they (Barnsley) see us sitting their level on points," Bowyer told London News Online.

"It might put them under a little bit of pressure. I wouldn’t say it makes that much of a difference because they’ll still go out and try to win, no matter what the situation is.

"All these games are tough. Everyone is playing for something. It is going to be hard now.

"Whoever can pull out the results towards the end will be the side that go up.

"We need a little bit of luck between now and then, for sure. We have to be there, just in case they do give us an opportunity. Nothing changes for us.

"We are out of it, on paper, because we have got three teams ahead of us.

"To ask three to mess up is a lot. One or two is a push as well. But there’s a chance. There’s definitely a chance."