Charlton Athletic boss and ex-Newcastle United midfielder makes Sunderland v Portsmouth prediction

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Boywer has backed Portsmouth to overturn their one-goal deficit against Sunderland and advance to the play-off final.

The Black Cats travel to Fratton Park on Thursday night and Bowyer intends to watch in person.

Charlton took a big step towards Wembley themselves on Sunday by beating Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Lyle Taylor and Joe Aribo gave thr Addicks a two-goal advantage before Matty Blair scored late to reduce the deficit.

“I watched the other game,” said Bowyer, speaking to London News Online.

“I was a bit disappointed. It wasn’t the best game, was it?

“It’s two teams slogging it out, a bit of a battle. But I’ve got to say I’d fancy Portsmouth now.

“I’ll go to the game, I’ll be at the game Thursday.”

Bowyer said he would happily have taken his own one-goal lead before the game.

"For sure, anything without losing,” Bowyer said.

“You just want to keep that momentum and that belief that we don’t lose games.

"We’re in a good place at the moment as a squad and we’re in that habit of winning games and it’s a great habit to be in.

“Bit disappointed to concede so late on. A bit of fortune went their way, it looped and was indefensible for Ben on the far-post. But we’ve got a one-goal lead going back to The Valley.

"We haven’t been beaten there since the turn of the year, so it’s going to be tough for Doncaster," he added.

"But we realise it’s another 90 minutes, anything can happen.

“We’ve witnessed that more than ever, in this week that’s just gone by, how crazy football can be. It’s not over until it’s over. Again, we’ll respect them and try and win the game.

“Out of possession we were solid, limited their chances. Knowing the people that we’ve got in the team, we were always going to create chances. I knew we would create and it’s just whether we take the chances on the day, which we did. They’re still in it, they’re still in with a shout but now I can’t wait for Friday."