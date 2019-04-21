Charlie Wyke sends a promotion warning to Barnsley and Portsmouth after Sunderland striker nets again

Charlie Wyke has warned Sunderland's promotion rivals that the Black Cats will be 'flying' after their morale-boosting win against Doncaster Rovers.

Wyke was once again on the scoresheet against the South Yorkshire side, with a 2-0 win proving the perfect tonic to the previous week's bizarre defeat to Coventry City.

And while the striker's focus remains on Sunderland winning their remaining four League One games, he admits it is difficult not to look at how the club's promotion rivals are faring.

But he has warned Barnsley, Portsmouth and Charlton to expect the Black Cats to be full of confidence after their Good Friday triumph - with his side knowing four victories will secure them automatic promotion.

"It's a massive win for us, especially with the way the results went in the other games," he said, speaking to safc.com.

"Obviously everyone knows that it's been a frustrating week for us, and this is the perfect way to bounce back.

"You'd be lying if you said you didn't look at it [the other results in League One].

"But as we keep saying, it's in our own hands now.

"We've just got to keep winning games and a performance like that is obviously going to help us.

"We scored two goals, kept a clean sheet and we'll be flying for the next game."

Wyke's strike against Rovers was his third in four outings, with a run in Jack Ross' starting line-up yielding some positive performances.

And the striker insists he was always confident his luck would change after a difficult start to life on Wearside - and he's not eyeing further joy in front of goal before the season is out.

"I knew all it was going to take was a goal to change my luck," he admitted.

"It's been a frustrating season for me, but if I can keep on getting on the end of crosses and I'd take a few more tap-ins between now and the end of the season!

"Hopefully it continues."

The 26-year-old will have the chance to continue his fine personal form when Sunderland travel to the ABAX Stadium to face Peterborough United on Easter Monday.

And the important of the clash against the play-off chasers isn't lost on Wyke.

"All the games are massive - we've got to win every game and play well," added the frontman.

"Doncaster was a great result and now we look to build on it."