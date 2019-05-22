Charlie Methven's message to Sunderland fans as Wembley sales revealed and vital final ticket information is released

Charlie Methven has urged any supporter 'wavering' on making the trip to Wembley this Sunday to help Sunderland get over the line.

The Black Cats have sold 33,000 tickets for the League One play-off final against Charlton Athletic.

The final comes just weeks after the Black Cats faced Portsmouth in front of a sell-out Wembley, and the Executive Director acknowledges many will have 'valid reasons' not to attend.

"Whether you are a player, a supporter or a member of staff, Sunday’s game marks the culmination of our efforts throughout the last 12 months," he said.

“Sunderland supporters have consistently been at the forefront of the club’s efforts, following the players every step of the way on a journey that, poetically we hope, will start and end with wins against Charlton Athletic.

“The Checkatrade Trophy was a party, but this weekend is a different matter, I think. It is about us all coming together one last time and doing everything within our power to push our club over the line.

“Given the short notice, of course there will be people with valid reasons for not being able to attend," he added.

"I would, though, urge any waverer who can come to Wembley but hasn’t yet bought a ticket to do so, and be part of making the crucial difference.

“All of us football fans know that there are only so many matches that have the potential to become ‘I was there’ memories, and Play-Off Finals certainly fit into that category.”

The initial allocation for the final was 37,700.

Supporters will, from 9am on Thursday, be able to purchase a ticket direct from the Stadium of Light ticket office.

Ticketmaster will continue to sell tickets online, with supporters possessing a purchase history able to buy up to six tickets.

Supporters who buy online will be able to print their ticket off at home up until 5pm on Saturday.

After that, any tickets purchased must be bought collected from Wembley Stadium on Sunday from the East Stand ticket office.