Charlie Methven gives Sunderland investment talks update and reacts to League One play-off semi final win

Charlie Methven says he is 'confident in Sunderland's future' as talks about fresh investment in the club continue.

Methven, who owns 6% of the club, spoke to Sky Sports after the Black Cats booked their place in the play-off final at Wembley next Sunday.

Methven and Chairman Stewart Donald have been in continued talks with a host of various parties about possible investment as the club looks to try and climb its way back through the leagues.

A decision is expected in the coming weeks, though Donald and Methven are set to remain at the club in some capacity no matter what.

"Stewart and I have been quite open throughout the season that we've come in to turn the club around and to make it investable so that we can bring in the money that the club ultimately will need if it's going to get back to where it belongs," Methven said.

"We've been having those conversations throughout, but obviously there are two different scenarios - one is a scenario where the club stays in League One, one is a scenario where the club goes up into the Championship.

"So we've been trying to prepare for both the scenarios so that come the season end we're in a position to do what the club needs to do. There are options on the table, good options, and we're pretty confident in Sunderland's future now."

Methven admits the financial benefits of promotion are nothing in comparison to climbing up to the Premier League, but it remains a vital step and securing it next weekend would put the owners well ahead of schedule in their plans.

"It [promotion from League One] is not like going from the Championship to the Premier League," he said.

"In terms of increased revenues, there's a slight increase but it's more than outweighed by the additional wages you have to spend. In terms of the capital value of the club, there's a slight increase. But the real issue of course is that it's a step closer to where Sunderland needs to be - and that's in the Premier League.

"You cannot get in the Premier League from League One, you have to be in the Championship. It was always in our plan to get the club back in the Championship at the earliest possible opportunity.

"We thought it might take us two years, and it might still take us two years, but at least we've given ourselves a chance now. It's a one-off game and a chance of going back to the Championship at the first time of asking."