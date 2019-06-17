Grant McCann has revealed Doncaster Rovers have had bids for John Marquis amid Championship interest.

But the Rovers boss insists he won’t be rushing the Sunderland target - who scored 26 goals last season - out the door.

McCann says Rovers do not need to sell but he is expected to depart. Marquis wanted to join Sunderland in January but a move never materialised.

The former Millwall striker was one name considered as the Black Cats sought a replacement for Josh Maja.

And while Jack Ross was ultimately frustrated in his attempts to land Marquis the striker himself was left 'upset', McCann has admitted previously, at the fact he was unable to complete a move to Wearside.

Marquis would certainly be high on Sunderland’s wish list but he seems destined for a move to the Championship.

"If John is here for the first game of the season then great. We'll try to get him among the goals again,” McCann told the Doncaster Free Press.

"If truth be told, John probably doesn't want to be here.

"He feels he deserves a crack at the Championship and so do I to be honest.

"I think to score 26 goals, he deserves the chance at a Championship club and we won't stand in his way.”

McCann added: “We've had nothing for four or five days but there have been two or three bids come in for John.

"There's nothing that meets the club's valuation - nothing anywhere near it.

"The club do not need to sell him.”