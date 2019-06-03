Bryan Oviedo insists his ‘difficult’ spell at Sunderland helped improved him as a player – as he prepares for a busy summer.

The full-back found himself out the Black Cats’ side at the turn of the year, with Reece James and Denver Hume both given the nod over the former Everton man.

Bryan Oviedo has discussed his 'difficult' Sunderland spell

And despite a deadline day move to West Brom falling through, Oviedo’s days on Wearside look numbered.

But the Costa Rican international managed to battle his way back into Jack Ross’ side – and believes the tough spell out the side will help him in the long-run.

“Personally, I learned many things, but one of the most important ones is that one should not stop striving wherever it is,” he said, speaking to La Nacion in his homeland.

“There were very difficult times in Sunderland because I was on the bench and third choice, but in the end I played the last few months.

“In sports this year I improved a lot on the defensive side, I always tried to apply myself very well.

“The Championship and League One helped me with the intensity of the return, it helped me to have security in the brand.”

Oviedo was part of the Sunderland side that lost to Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off final, and was visibly emotional at the final whistle.

But after a couple of days of disappointment, Oviedo is now fully focused on the busy summer ahead as he prepares to represent Costa Rica in the Copa America.

An exit from the Stadium of Light could also be in the offing but, for the short-term at least, the full-back is fully focused on his national side.

“It was difficult, it was not what we wanted and we expected, the first two days were difficult emotionally,” added Oviedo, when asked about the heartbreaking late defeat to the Addicks.

“But that has already happened, now we just have to continue and do good work in Costa Rica.”