Bryan Oviedo is in demand this summer but insists there have been no talks about his Sunderland future.

The full-back found himself out the Black Cats’ side at the turn of the year, with Reece James and Denver Hume both given the nod over the former Everton man.

And despite a deadline day move to West Brom falling through, Oviedo’s days on Wearside look numbered.

But the Costa Rican international managed to battle his way back into Jack Ross’ side.

His future is up in the air, however, given he is among the club’s higher earners with Sunderland needing to cut their wage bill after missing out on promotion back to the Championship. Rosenborg and Club Brugge are reported to be interested.

The left-back was non-committal when asked about his plans.

Speaking on international duty, Oviedo said: “The truth is that I have not spoken about anything with my agent, as at this time they are on vacation and I am here with the national team and do not talk much, we will see what happens in the future.”

Oviedo has previously spoken about this season improving him as a player.

He added: “Personally, I learned many things, but one of the most important ones is that one should not stop striving wherever it is.”

A January deadline day move to Championship side West Bromwich Albion fell through, issues with the paperwork blamed for the deal not being done.

Reece James is out of contract but has the option of another season but he is yet to commit.

Denver Hume, meanwhile, signed a two-year deal earlier this year.