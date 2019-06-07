Today we are launching our big end of season Sunderland survey - and we want to hear from you!

Sunderland’s promotion hopes ended in heartbreaking fashion, Charlton Athletic scoring a last minute winner at Wembley to condemn the Black Cats to another season in the third tier.

SURVEY: Click here to take part in our Sunderland AFC survey

It is set to be a busy summer at the Stadium of Light with Mark Campbell set to become the club’s majority shareholder bringing with him fresh investment into the club.

Jack Ross, it has already been confirmed, will remain as Sunderland boss and be tasked with leading the club back to the Championship at the second attempt.

A number of high earners are likely to be moved on this summer with the club facing up to a second season in League One, the likes of Lee Cattermole and Bryan Oviedo likely to depart.

Now that the dust has settled on the 2018-19 campaign, we want to hear your thoughts on a range of topics.

How did you rate Jack Ross’ performance this season? Which of the signings was the pick of the bunch? Who flopped?

Regards transfer business, how much should Sunderland look to spend and which areas should they strengthen?

How should Ross get the best out of Will Grigg?

Our survey has launched online and you can take part by visiting www.sunderlandecho.com and answering our survey.

The survey will be open until Monday evening and we will be publishing the results online and in the Echo.